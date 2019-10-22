Property worth Rs 5,000 cr stolen in 2017

Indians have lost property worth around Rs 90,000 crore to thieves since 2005 of which year 2017 accounted for theft of articles worth Rs 5000.20 crore, according to latest crime figures.

Statistics show that police is very lax in recovery as only articles worth Rs 15,240 crore between 2005 and 2017 were recovered in these years.

The "Crime in India 2017" report released by the National Crime Records Bureau showed that in 2017, only 25% of the stolen articles worth Rs 1,296 crore was recovered.

In 2016, property worth Rs 9,733.10 crore was stolen while the recovery was Rs 1,459 crore. In 2015, property worth Rs 8,210.40 crore was stolen and recovery stood at Rs 1,350 crore.

Compared to 2015 and 2016, the recovery rate in 2017 has increased to 25.90%. The recovery rate was 16.40% in 2015 while it had dipped to 15% the next year.

Thieves stole articles worth Rs 295.3 crore from Karnataka, the third highest after Maharashtra (Rs 1,521.3 crore) and Delhi (Rs 752.7 crore), but articles worth Rs 125.3 crore only were recovered. However, Karnataka has improved its record as the recovery rate rose to 42.40% compared to 38.1% in 2016 when stolen articles from the state was Rs 276.60 crore and recovery Rs 105.3 crore.

Vehicles were another big target for thieves as they stole worth 3.91 lakh vehicles valued at Rs 1,664.1 crore. Of this, only vehicles valued at Rs 511.1 crore were recovered.