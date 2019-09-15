Raitha Sangha flays Modi for 'neglecting' flood victims

Rajya Raitha Sangha honorary president Chamaras Patil on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not coming to the rescue of the flood-affected in Karnataka for he's angry with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Addressing the flood-affected people at a convention here, the Raitha Sangha leader said, "Narendra Modi had come to Bengaluru, last week, to watch Vikran lander's descent on the lunar surface. But Modi didn't give the appointment to the chief minister, who wanted to meet him for flood relief. If he (Modi) is not happy with Chief Minister Yediyurappa, let him remove from the position. Why the flood-affected are made to suffer for no fault of theirs," he questioned.

The centre is insulting Kannadigas by not coming into the rescue of the flood victims, the Raitha Sangha leader charged.

He urged the Centre to declare the flood in Karnataka as national disaster.