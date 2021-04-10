Rank holders, gold medalists wish to pursue research

Hard work, support from teachers and parents had paid off for the gold medal winners and first rank students who were glowing with happiness at the 39th convocation of Mangalore University. The students who had bagged top ranks and gold medals said they were keen on pursuing research in future.

Despite experiencing a personal tragedy of losing mother while pursuing second semester in MSc in Industrial Chemistry, Pallavi did not lose hope. Instead, she worked hard and continued to top throughout her MSc programme. She has secured `ICRAIEST -2009' gold medal (converted to cash) and `Syngenta' gold medal (converted to cash) during the convocation.

(When the interest accrued from corpus, set aside by individuals/institutions for awarding gold medals, does not cover the cost of gold medal, University then converts into cash award.) Pallavi is presently working in Syngene International and wishes to pursue higher studies through research. Pramitha of St Philomena College in Puttur who secured first rank in MSc Physics has enrolled for PhD programme.

She bagged `Prof K Siddappa' gold medal (converted to cash), `The Centre for Advanced Research in Environmental Radioactivity (CARER)' Gold medal (converted to cash), `International Conference on Recent Advances in Materials Science and Bio Physics 2018' gold medal, `Prof M I Savadathi' Cash prize and `Nobel Laureate Sir C V Raman' cash prize (Nuclear Physics). Hailing from an agrarian , family, she said hard work and teachers support helped her to achieve success.

Jayalakshmi G, who is serving as a coach in Alva's College Moodbidri had secured first rank in Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. She is a national level ball badminton player and has represented Mangalore University six times in national level competitions. She is also the recipient of Karnataka Kreeda Rathna award.

Bharatesh who secured first rank in Tulu MA is working as a bank employee. The love for Tulu language and culture made him to enroll for Tulu MA and wishes to work for Tulu language. Sukanya who secured first rank in history is the student of Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College and PG Study Centre in Udupi. She won late `Dr Padooru Gururaj Bhat' Memorial gold medal (converted to cash), late `Dr Gururaja Bhat Memorial' gold medal (converted to cash), `Dr P Gururaj Bhat memorial' cash award, `Prof B Sheikh Ali' Felicitation Committee cash award, `Dr M V Shetty Memorial' Cash award and `Abrey D'Souza Charitable Foundation' cash award.

Sushma M S, a first rank holder in Masters in Communication and Journalism at Vivekananda College Puttur won Dr `TMA Pai Endowment' Gold medal (converted to cash), `Dr Ramakrishna Malya' gold medal (converted to cash), `Dakshina Kannada Makkala Chalanachitrotsava 1988' cash award and `Public Relations Society of India (PRSI)' cash award.