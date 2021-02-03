Reservation demands abound Karnataka Assembly

Legislators across party lines, including those from the ruling BJP, rushed to the Well of the Assembly on Tuesday, demanding revision in the reservation for various communities.

Former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised the issue during Zero Hour, demanding an answer from the government on bringing the Panchamasali Lingayat community under Category 2A from Category 3B. He also asked the government to take a stand on the backward Kuruba community’s demand to be given the ST tag.

“There’s a rally happening that seeks to include 80 lakh Panchamasali Lingayats under Category 2A. The CM had earlier said he’d do it within two months, but there has not been any action. This reservation will help the community economically and educationally,” said Yatnal, a Panchamasali Lingayat himself.

Under Category 3B, the Veerashaiva-Lingayats currently get 5% reservation. Under Category 2A, the reservation is 15%.

“The Kurubas are also agitating for the ST status. Similarly, the Gangamatastas are asking for ST status. They have been recognized as ST at the Centre, but not in the state. We want the CM to state clearly when a decision will be taken,” he said.

Also, the ST Valmiki community is demanding a hike in reservation from 3% to 7.5%.

When Social Welfare Minister B Sreeramulu said the government would take a call “as soon as possible” after examining legal issues, an unhappy Yatnal rushed to the Well of the House.

He was accompanied by BJP members Aravind Bellad, Siddu Savadi among others. This incident pointed to the groupism within the BJP as the protesting MLAs are seen as those backed by the RSS.

The BJP members were joined in the Well by Congress’ Yathindra Siddaramaiah, E Tukaram, Byrati Suresh, J N Ganesh and Bandeppa Kashempur of the JD(S) among others.