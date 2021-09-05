Rs 152-cr project to shift 450 families from Kali tiger reserve

In a “win-win” move for the Forest department and the forest dwellers in the Kali Tiger Reserve, officials have come up with a proposal to relocate about 450 families outside the reserve, which will end human impact in 20,500 hectares of core area.

The 448 families, comprising about 2,200 persons, reside in 24 hamlets spread across the five ranges in Kali tiger reserve.

Over the decades, the department has made efforts to provide basic amenities, but access to education and healthcare have turned out to be a major challenge.

Sources said the department has budgeted an expenditure of Rs 151.80 crore for rehabilitating the families. The proposal has been submitted to the Centre to get funds under the compensatory afforestation fund (national CAMPA).

Lack of job opportunities has been a major bane for the forest dwellers. As a result, the youth have left their families to work in far away places. Access to healthcare during pregnancy or emergency situation has also been difficult as they have to travel to either Dharwad or Karwar.

“Over the last few years, they have voluntarily come forward for relocation. The youth, especially, know that their aspiration for upward mobility requires access to resources that a protected area cannot give. A plan has been prepared to help them in this regard,” a senior official in the department told DH.

The guidelines issued by the national tiger conservation authority (NTCA) provide for either total cash compensation of Rs 15 lakh or a rehabilitation process that includes procurement of agriculture land, construction of house among other measures.

“It’s a win-win move that reduces pressure of development works in the fragile areas of the reserve. About 20,500 hectares of the reserve will be free of human activities, allowing wildlife to thrive. It puts an end to potential man-animal conflict in the area,” an official said.

Under the CAMPA Act, the Centre gets 10 per cent of the fee paid towards compensatory afforestation by agencies/persons who take up projects in forest areas.

Karnataka’s proposal is expected to be considered by the executive committee of the national authority in the coming days.