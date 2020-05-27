'Rs 62 cr crop loan to farmers in Kolar, Chikkaballapur'

The District Cooperative Central (DCC) Bank had lent Rs 62 crore crop loans to farmers in Kolar and Chikkaballapur district, said DCC Bank president M Govinda Gowda.

He chaired a meeting to review the economic status of the bank and measures to be taken for the distribution of crop loans.

“The bank is capable enough to lend more loans than what has been fixed. Farmers should not borrow loans from private persons for higher interest. Top priority of the bank is to identify eligible farmers and lend them the loans,” he said.

Gowda added, ”An amount of Rs 11 crore to Gauribidanur branch and Rs 6 crore to Bagepalli branch have been given. There is no dearth of funds to lend crop loans.”

As per the directions of the NABARD, the beneficiaries should withdraw funds of crop loans strictly using RuPay card in ATM kiosks to prevent corruption, he said.

“Branch managers and supervisor will be held responsible for any errors in documents pertaining to loans distributed among Stree Shakthi groups. Health insurance facility up to Rs 3 lakh has been introduced for the benefits of staff and their family members. The management is committed to protect the interests of the bank staff,” he said.

Gowda directed the bank staff not to harass members of women self-help groups. The staff should visit houses of members of groups and persuade them about the economic status of the bank for loan repayment. Those who were capable would surely repay.

“The investigation teams should inspect transactions of societies properly. Instructions should be given to fire chief executive officers and those aged above 60 years who fail to maintain documents properly. The process to digitalise transactions should be completed at the earliest facilitating online business,” he said.

Bank directors Sonnegowda, Mohan Reddy and Nagi Reddy expressed displeasure that the branch managers did not respond to directors properly.

Gowda directed the branch managers to respond to the directors’ call or face action. “Kochimul deposits funds of transactions of 454 milk producers’ unions with the bank. Accounts of farmers of unions should be opened in the bank. ATM cards.”