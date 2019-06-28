Sakleshpur MLA likely to be JD(S) president

The JD(S) is most likely to appoint senior party leader and Sakleshpur MLA H K Kumaraswamy as the state unit president. He is known for his loyalty to the H D Deve Gowda family.

Kumaraswamy, a five-time MLA, will replace A H Vishwanath, who resigned from the post recently owning moral responsibility for the JD(S)’ defeat in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Vishwanath, who was aspiring to become either the minister or the co-ordination committee member, was also miffed with the party leadership for neglecting him.

Kumaraswamy, who is a Dalit, had served as a minister the JD(S)-BJP coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy in 2006-07. The party had on Thursday appointed former minister Leeladevi R Prasad as the women’s wing president. Leeladevi belongs to Lingayat community.

Sources in the JD(S) said Gowda is likely to pick Sakleshpura MLA for the state unit chief post as he wants to ensure Vokkaliga-Dalit-OBC-Lingayat caste combination. The other two being the chief minister, who is a Vokkaliga; and party youth wing president Madhu Bangarappa, an OBC.