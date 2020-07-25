Siddaramaiah calls for social justice in VC appoints

Siddaramaiah calls for social justice in VC appointments

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 25 2020, 01:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 02:21 ist

The Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah urged the government to provide social justice in appointment of vice chancellors to various state-run universities.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Governor and Higher Education Minister, he stated that, "The heads of several religious institutions have met me recently and raised concerns over not following social justice in appointment of vice chancellors to universities. Though there are 25 universities in state, except Janapada University, no varsity has vice chancellor belonging to the Scheduled Castes community. It shows that the government is not sticking and following the Section 14(4) of Karnataka State Universities Act."

Siddaramaiah demanded the chief minister and the governor to consider candidates belonging to SC and other backward classes communities for the vice chancellors posts, which are vacant in state-run universities

