Survey for new railway line on: MP

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said survey for laying a new Shivamogga-Sringeri-Venoor-Dharmasthala railway line is in progress.

He said that a survey for railway line between Kanhangad and Kaniyooru is also being taken up. “The electrification of the railway line from Kannur to Mangaluru is complete. The track doubling work from Thokkooru to Mangaluru is completed and the proposal track doubling from Thokkooru to Ankola is being prepared,” he added.

“The railway underbridge (RuB) on the carriageway towards Mangaluru on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 at Padil is almost ready. The RuB is a part of the four-laning the B C Road – Nanthoor stretch of NH 75 under the Port Connectivity Project. Concrete box pushing technology was adopted for the construction of the RuB,” he said.

Moolarapattana bridge

MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said the government is likely to approve of a new bridge at Moolarapattana, across River Phalguni, using new technology of steel girder, at an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore.

The residents have been demanding a new bridge at Moolarapattana after the collapse of the old bridge on June 25, 2018. With the steel girder, the estimated cost of the project is likely to reduce.

The collapsed bridge on the district main road was providing connectivity from Edapadavu in Mangaluru taluk and passes via Kuppepadavu and Arala-Muthooru-Bantwal.