These doctors hardened resolve when emotions hit the rock

It has always been a norm for Dr Justin A Gopaldas, while on his rounds in the intensive care unit (ICU), to shake hands with his patients, joke with them, help them sit and bring a light moment into their lives.

The pandemic has put limitations on it and Dr Justin, who is consultant, ICU at Manipal Hospitals and part of the team working for their dedicated Covid Centre in Malleswaram, is worried about it. “The human touch of healing is missing,”

he says.

The anxieties and fears of the healthcare professionals are as much as they are for the patients and their families.

“For the ICU patients, it is an emotional roller-coaster ride every day. One day you are better, the next day you are ill. It is the same sort of thing that happens to us emotionally,” says Dr Justin.

Dr Justin works closely with the Bengaluru chapter of Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine.

“They have been active close to four months. The pandemic broke out in February and soon, we had come together working for the preparedness,” recollects Justin.

As soon as Covid-19 broke out, there were healthcare professionals who wanted to come and work together. “Initially, the emotions were pretty high. But that has changed now,” he informs.

Covid-19 has brought in a wind of change. “The distance between us seems to be increasing. There is no way for the teams to let off what is building up inside them for the last three months,” he says.

“We used to cope with the stress by debriefing or finding ways to debrief. That’s what we are missing,” he says adding that personal anxieties can slowly permeate to the organisation level.

“As a unit, they become more anxious resulting in clouded decisions sometimes,” he adds.

While working in a Covid area, he narrates his experience with an elderly patient. “His family wanted to know what he was eating. I put the phone next to him and I heard him tell his son ‘I am a bit better than yesterday’. His son was so appreciative to hear his father speak. That he is able to communicate made the family calm. It’s better than me telling them that his vitals are stable.

Those things are likely to be less and less these days,” says Dr Justin.

When it comes to his team, around 10 have very young kids, some have elderly parents and a few are 50-plus.

“They are vulnerable. We have a lot of limitations and the only way we can get through is by working together,” he says.

The situation that you suddenly find yourself in, he says, “makes your character, lets you reflect who you are and brings out your emotions.”

“It probably made me a better administrator, collaborator and communicator because I see those deficiencies in the system and continue to work on them,” Dr Justin adds as a parting shot.