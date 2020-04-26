Third Covid-19 case stayed at 3 masjids before testing positive

It is now learnt that P-447, Tumakuru's third Covid-19 positive case, stayed at three different masjids before he was diagnosed with having the pandemic. He tested positive on April 24.

Health Department sources said that the Covid-19 patient left via Gandhidam Express from Surat in Gujarat on March 10. He was on the train till 1 am on March 12. On reaching Tumakuru at night, he stayed at the Jamia Masjid in Mandipet. He traveled by autorickshaw. He stayed at the masjid till March 15.

On March 15, he went to Khuba Masjid in Rahmatnagar by auto and stayed there till March 21. From there he came back to Jamia Masjid on March 22 and stayed there for a day.

Then he went to Nimra Masjid in Poorhouse Colony on March 23. He stayed there from March 23 to April 18 and was taken to the district hospital on April 19. His throat swab and blood samples were taken and he was quarantined in the masjid. On March 24, it was discovered that he had Covid-19.

Containment zone

In view of the above developments, Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar has declared Maralur Dinne and Mandipet as buffer zones and ordered Health Department and Asha workers to carry out door-to-door survey of the areas for people with symptoms.

PH Colony, where P-447 lived, has been declared a containment zone. There are 452 houses and over 1,900 people here. Using 15 volunteers, essentials are being delivered to doorsteps. A one-kilometer radius around the containment zone has been declared an 'intensive buffer zone'. There are 860 houses here.