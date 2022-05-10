13 new airports being built in different parts of Karnataka: Bommai

13 new airports being built in Karnataka: Bommai

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • May 10 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 22:39 ist
Bommai file photo. Credit: DH Photo

To improve connectivity across Karnataka through aviation, 13 new airports are being built in different parts of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering attended by Ambassadors of various countries in regard to the November-slotted Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’.

“Karnataka has the finest track record in maintaining law and order. It is one of the most peaceful states in the country and it is always an ultimate destination for investment,” the CM remarked, urging those present to invest in the state.

The chief minister focused on Bengaluru to be known as the startup capital of the country as numerous startup companies have set up shop in the city. According to Bommai, Bengaluru has been competing with US’s Silicon Valley in attracting IT companies.

As his investors’ pitch, Bommai informed all that the state has sufficient electricity to meet growing industry demands, besides being rich in natural resources.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, and Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani also addressed the gathering.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
airports
Bengaluru
India News

