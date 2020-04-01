4 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka, tally up to 105

Four new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of the affected in the state to 105, the Health department said on Wednesday.

"Till date 105 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed this includes 3 deaths and 9 discharges," the department in a mid-day situation update said.

Four new cases detected since last evening to this morning include 37 and 27 year old men, who are residents of Nanjangud, in Mysuru and according to preliminary investigation were said to be working in the same pharmaceutical company, where the patient who was tested positive last month despite no travel or contact history was working.

Also, a 24-year old man, who is a resident of Bengaluru has tested positive, and the detailed investigation is under process on how he got infected.

A 33-year old man, who is also resident of Bengaluru, and contact of a patient already tested positive has been confirmed for infection. He is isolated at a designated hospital in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, in the light of current pandemic of COVID- 19, the Government of Karnataka has directed all the Medical Colleges in Karnataka (Government, Private & Deemed / Private University Medical College) to work in coordination with respective district authorities.

It is further stated to utilise the services of Community Medicine Faculty of all medical colleges for community-based activities and for planning at District and Taluka level.

Guidelines were issued for establishment of fever clinics as a part of contingency plan for BBMP (Bengaluru city civic body) area, on March 31, on similar lines, the government of Karnataka has issued a circular for establishment of Fever Clinics and Movement, protocol for suspect cases of COVID-19 at all districts as per local needs.