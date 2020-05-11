5 UP workers set out to native on bicycles from Bengaluru

Five migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh employed by a granite contractor in Bengaluru bought five new bicycles only to reach their native place.

They set out from Bengaluru to reach their destination, about 1,200 kilometres away from Bengaluru, on May 7.

On Sunday, they halted for a while for some rest at Santhpur on Bidar-Nanded highway. They had already covered a distance of 700 kilometres by then.

They told DH that they were forced to purchase new bicycles to reach their native place due to non-availability of transport.

According to them, even after the lockdown was imposed they worked for

15 days and then the work was halted. They considered it better to reach their native than staying back in Bengaluru.

They termed it a difficult task to cover the distance of 1,200 kilometres on bicycles.

They requested many truck drivers on the highway to ferry them, but none of the drivers responded. On their way, people offered them food, besides showing affection, they said.