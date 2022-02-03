80,000 hectares ravaged by mining in Karnataka to be restored

Around 80,000 hectares of land ravaged by mining in Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru are proposed to be ecologically restored at a cost of Rs 2,599.54 crore as part of the Rs 24,996-crore project to help people affected by mining in the three districts.

The Karnataka Mining Environmental Restoration Corporation (KMERC), a special purpose vehicle, is awaiting the final approval from the Supreme Court to proceed with its plan that includes improvement of greenery, construction of infrastructure like roads and hospitals and building a railway line to provide a long-term solution to the transportation of ore.

The plan is in line with the central empowered committee’s directive to the state government on spending not less than Rs 2,000 crore on ecological restoration.

According to the preset plan, 77,790 hectares have been earmarked for the overall treatment of the forest and non-forest land under various models. This includes ecological restoration of the existing forests on 42,450 hectares followed by assisted natural regeneration in 16,000 hectares. Officials will also take up rehabilitation of mining areas spread over 570 hectares and artificial regeneration in 9,100 hectares.

KMERC officials said the entire forest cover of Ballari and a significant fraction of forests in Chitradurga and Tumakuru have been proposed for treatment. “With a focus on protecting and developing natural forests, site specific soil and moisture conservation measures have been incorporated,” an official said.

Senior IFS officer P C Ray, who is also the managing director of KMERC, said the CEC has set limits for spending on infrastructure like roads (Rs 2,500 crore) and railways (Rs 5,000 crore) while stipulating minimum expenditure for ecological restoration.

“We are following up the plan with the Forest Department to identify the priority works. Detailed project reports will be prepared soon to allow the work to take off as soon as the Supreme Court gives its nod,” he added.

The Supreme Court is monitoring the restoration project after the state government’s previous plans were found unsatisfactory.

Sources said the government has raised the issue of delay with the advocate general who has sought time from the amicus curae to discuss the matter.

“Efforts are being made to request the Supreme Court to take up the matter earlier. We hope to get an approval within the next two months,” the source said.

