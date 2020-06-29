98% SSLC students appear for Monday’s examination

As much as 97.93% of the SSLC students who had registered themselves for the examination turned up on Monday.

A total of 7,91,102 students had enrolled for the examination in science, political science and music out of whom 7,74,792 appeared on Monday.

However, there were anxious moments for students as Covid-19 positive cases were reported from some of the examination centres. But the department of education said that it would complete the examination.

Two students tested positive for coronavirus infection in Arsikere taluk of Hassan district. They will be permitted to appear for supplementary exams as fresh candidates. An invigilator tested positive at an exam centre in Bagalkot and the whole staff deputed there for duty were replaced. The building was fumigated later. In Udupi district a student tested positive after she returned from Saturday’s exam.

Briefing the media after the exams, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that some students were appearing for the examination despite facing many hurdles. “Some of the children wrote the exam despite losing their loved ones. I appreciate their efforts and interest,” he said.