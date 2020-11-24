Anti-cow slaughter Bill to be introduced in winter session: Prabhu Chauhan

A Bill to prohibit cow slaughter and consumption of beef will be tabled in the upcoming winter session of the legislature starting December 7, Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said Tuesday.

The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill has been discussed with experts and officials, according to the minister.

"Deliberations were held with the chief minister regarding the Bill and all necessary preparations are in place to table it," Chauhan said, adding that the government also studied legislations enacted in other Indian states. "The state government plans to enact a more stringent form of the law," he said.

The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, which is in force now, permits slaughter of bulls, bullocks and buffaloes if they are above 12 years or if they are unfit for breeding or giving milk.

If the new Bill is enacted, there will be complete prohibition on cow slaughter, sale and use of beef, transportation of animals for slaughter in other states and trading animals for the purpose. Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and others have this law, Chauhan said.

In fact, the BJP had introduced this Bill in 2010 during B S Yediyurappa's earlier stint as the chief minister. While the 2010 Bill failed to get the Presidential nod, the government changed hands and in 2013, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government withdrew the Bill and retained the 1964 Act.

The Karnataka Animal Welfare Board is empowered to prevent any form of animal right violations. Measures are in place to prevent cattle slaughter and illegal trade of animals, Chauhan added.