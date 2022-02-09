Bikini at beaches, not schools, says Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh

Bikini at beaches, not schools, says Mandya MP

Reacting to the hijab row, the MP told the media that religious practices should be followed in houses and not in schools

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 09 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 22:14 ist
Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh. Credit: DH File Photo

"You wear a bikini on a beach or a pool, you don't wear it in school. There is a code everywhere," Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambareesh said on Wednesday.

Reacting to the hijab row, the MP told the media that religious practices should be followed in houses and not in schools. Everybody comes to school for education, she said. "If that particular college or school has some guidelines in place from the beginning, then why has this issue cropped up only now? Who is playing with students' future?" she asked.

Also Read — 'Rapes increasing because of women's clothing,' says BJP MLA in response to Priyanka's comments on hijab

When asked about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's statement, she said, "A lot of politics is being played to poison young, innocent and impressionable minds here...You wear a bikini on a beach or a pool, you don't wear it in school. There is a code everywhere."

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.”

