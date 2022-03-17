Bill to ban mobile phones in jails tabled in Assembly

Bill to penalise use of mobile phones in jails tabled in Karnataka Assembly

Also, prisoners who fail to surrender after their parole expires shall be deemed as proclaimed offenders, according to the Bill

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 17 2022, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 19:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The BJP government on Thursday tabled a Bill in the Karnataka Assembly to prohibit the use of mobile phones inside jails. 

The Bill penalises the use of "mobile or any instrument of communication" inside the jail and the offence will be punishable with imprisonment ranging from three to five years and fine.

Also, prisoners who fail to surrender after their parole expires shall be deemed as proclaimed offenders, according to the Bill. Skipping parole will also attract imprisonment of upto five years and fine. A person who stood surety to the prisoner on parole can also be imprisoned for a period ranging from six-months to a year.

The amendments are necessary "to curb the menace of jumping parole and introducing or removal of any prohibited articles, into or from prison and communication with prisoners which is required to create good atmosphere within and outside the limits of a prison".

The government also tabled the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development (Amendment) Bill. The Bill intends to make provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 applicable with respect to land acquisition done by the KIADB.

Karnataka
mobile phone
jails
Karnataka Assembly
India News

