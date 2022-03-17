Bill to penalise use of mobile phones in jails tabled in Karnataka Assembly

The BJP government on Thursday tabled a Bill in the Karnataka Assembly to prohibit the use of mobile phones inside jails.
The Bill penalises the use of "mobile or any instrument of communication" inside the jail and the offence will be punishable with imprisonment ranging from three to five years and fine.
Also, prisoners who fail to surrender after their parole expires shall be deemed as proclaimed offenders, according to the Bill. Skipping parole will also attract imprisonment of upto five years and fine. A person who stood surety to the prisoner on parole can also be imprisoned for a period ranging from six-months to a year.
The amendments are necessary "to curb the menace of jumping parole and introducing or removal of any prohibited articles, into or from prison and communication with prisoners which is required to create good atmosphere within and outside the limits of a prison".
The government also tabled the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development (Amendment) Bill. The Bill intends to make provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 applicable with respect to land acquisition done by the KIADB.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy
Gujarat to introduce Gita in schools for class 6-12
Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put
In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World
Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021
'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama
Reminiscing those hostel days