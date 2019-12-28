BJP to run CAA awareness campaign in Karnataka in Jan

Against the background of countrywide anti-CAA protests, the BJP has decided to run a pro-CAA awareness campaign across the state from January 1 to 15 which will include door-to-door campaigning to contact 30 lakh households, social media campaign, and rallies in all district centres.

State BJP general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar stated that training workshops for BJP workers in this regard are being held at 300 Mandal units of the party.

In each booth, BJP workers would visit 50 houses, to inform people that the CAA would not trouble any Indian. They would also explain how the Congress and the Left parties are misguiding people regarding CAA just for their vote bank politics, he said.

"In addition to rallies in district centres, mega rallies would be organised in Hubballi, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Sindhanur. We would also reach one crore people through social media," Ravikumar noted.

The Congress is misguiding people and is creating unnecessary fear especially among Muslims, just for its evil politics, though the CAA would not snatch citizenship away from anybody, he added.