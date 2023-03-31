Case booked against Mohammed Haris Nalapad over 'hate speech' in Karnataka

Case booked against Cong's Nalapad over 'hate speech'

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 02:59 ist
Youth Congress president Mohammed Haris Nalapad. Credit: DH File Photo

Sakharayapattana police have booked a case against Youth Congress president Mohammed Haris Nalapad for allegedly delivering a hate speech.

BJP worker H P Pradeep Nayak of Hastinapur in Kadur taluk had complained to the police that Haris had delivered a hate speech at a programme held at KPCC Office in Bengaluru on March 23. As police failed to file an FIR, he approached the court. The Kadur court had directed the police to file an FIR and conduct an investigation, said Pradeep's advocate Rajanna.

Also Read | Ahead of Karnataka polls, two senior lawmakers resign

In the complaint, Nayak said that Nalapad repeated the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been convicted in a defamation case. Also, Nalapad challenged Nayak to file a case against him, Nayak said in the complaint. 

Accordingly, the police have booked a case under IPC Sections 153, 153 A, 211, 504, and 505.

 

 

