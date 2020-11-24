CM B S Yediyurappa-led panel to monitor Covid-19 vaccination in Karnataka

A state-level steering committee headed by the Chief Minister will be formed to monitor Covid-19 vaccination in Karnataka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Tuesday.

Bommai said this after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to chalk out India's vaccination strategy.

According to Bommai, the government is planning to emulate arrangements made during elections to administer the vaccine to the general population.

“PM Modi has directed that arrangements for vaccination centres will be similar to preparations at the booth-level for elections. These centres should be formed and workers should be trained for the exercise," Bommai said.

A digital platform will be developed to collate inoculation data, as people who are vaccinated might require two or three doses to achieve resistance to the Covid-19 virus, the minister said.

According to a statement from Health Minister K Sudhakar, the government has identified 29,451 vaccination sites and 10,008 vaccinators as per the Universal Immunization Programme norms.

Karnataka has around 2,855 cold chain points for vaccine storage and distribution, Sudhakar said. “With a view to have a better supply chain network and distribution of vaccines in a timely manner, three new regional vaccine stores – Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Ballari - have been proposed. These newly proposed Regional Vaccine Stores will also require additional walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers to be supplied,” he said, adding that the state already had 10 walk-in coolers and 4 walk-in freezers. “The Centre is going to supply three walk-in coolers and 2 walk-in freezers for which necessary civil works are being initiated,” he said.

The vaccine will be distributed on priority to 30 crore people in the country, which will include one crore health workers, two crore Corona warriors, 26 crore citizens aged above 50 and the remaining for those with comorbidities, Bommai pointed out.

As many as 50 vaccines are undergoing clinical research throughout the world. Of them, some 25 vaccines are in an advanced trial stage and five are undergoing trials in India. Companies such as Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Lab, PharmaGenica are ready to manufacture different vaccine candidates when they are cleared by regulatory bodies, Bommai said.

Since the exact date for vaccination is still unclear, people should be wary of the disease as the battle against Covid-19 will continue, he added.