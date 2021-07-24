CM holds virtual meeting with officials of flood-hit districts

Responding to the flood situation across coastal and north-west regions of the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday directed officials to relocate residents of low-lying villages along the river banks.

The CM held a video conference with the district officials of Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru and Dharwad even as the rains continued to lash the regions heavily.

Pointing to the forecast issued by the IMD, CM told officials to open relief centres in all the flood-hit areas and prepare for any emergency. He also directed the officials to seek assistance from the Armed Forces in case they require helicopters for rescuing stranded villagers in flood-affected areas.

Earlier in the day, Revenue minister R Ashoka briefed that the Uttara Kannada district received in excess of 300 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours with Dongri panchayat in Ankola taluk receiving a record 541 mm rainfall.

Heavy rainfall across River Krishna catchment in Konkan areas of Maharashtra has swelled inflow into downstream reservoirs of Karnataka, according to Ashoka. The revenue minister further added, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Yadgir districts have been put on high alert following increased discharge of water from the reservoirs. “We are expecting flooding in the next two-three days as the Krishna river is expected receive massive inflow,” he revealed.

Four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are deployed in Raichur, Kodagu, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada districts. The state government has requested two additional teams for Belagavi and Shivamogga, Ashoka said. The NDRF team in Bengaluru is being sent to Belagavi, he added.