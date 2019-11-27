CM Yediyurappa booked for poll code violation

Five cases of violation of the model code of conduct have been filed in the three Assembly constituencies wherein bye-elections are being held.

One of the cases filed is against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for allegedly seeking votes in the name of Veerashaiva community at Kagwad and Gokak constituencies on Saturday.

JD(S) candidate Ashok Pujari of Gokak has been booked for seeking votes from Veerashaiva Lingayat community by begging for votes and money.

Athani BJP candidate Mahesh Kumatahalli has been booked for distribution of cash and BJP candidate Srimanth Patil of Kagwad has been booked for holding a campaign meeting without permission at Khalegoan.