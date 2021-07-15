Common cooperative software for banks, PACS to be made: S T Somashekar

A common cooperative software for Apex bank, 21 DCC banks, 5,400 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) will be developed, Minister for Cooperation S T Somashekar said.

The central government has promised to share 60% of the cost of the development of the software while 40% will be borne by the state government. SCDCC Bank Chairman M N Rajendra Kumar has been made in-charge of the development of the software, he said while inaugurating the 'Raitha Spandana' programme organised by SCDCC Bank, in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

“The DCC banks have been told to achieve 100% target in disbursing crop loans like last year. Last year, 114% target was achieved. The target last year was to disburse crop loans of Rs 15,300 crore to 24.50 lakh farmers. However, 21 DCC banks had disbursed more than the target achieving 114% target,” he said.

Amid the pandemic situation, all those, who had availed the crop loans, have promptly repaid and 95% of the loans borrowed from the banks have been repaid, he said while thanking the farmers for the prompt repayment despite difficulties faced by them.

On the alleged irregularities in the DCC banks of Gulbarga and Shivamogga, the Minister said that steps had been taken with regard to the irregularities and crop loans will be disbursed by the banks this year.

The minister lauded the SCDCC Bank for waiving loans up to Rs 1 lakh of farmers who have died of Covid-19. The state government has issued an order to provide Rs one lakh compensation for BPL families that have lost an earning member due to Covid-19. The details have been sought from deputy commissioners. Once the details are furnished, the amount will be credited to the accounts of the grieving families.

The Minister said that a meeting will be convened shortly to fix MSP for the current year.

He called upon the cooperative department officials not to harass the banks and cooperatives unnecessarily.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and SCDCC Bank president M N Rajendra Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

