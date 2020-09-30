Congress, SDPI involved in Bengaluru violence: BJP in-house panel

An in-house panel of the BJP has alleged the involvement of Congress and the Social Democratic Party of India behind the August 11 violence in parts of the city in which a Congress MLA's residence and two police stations were torched.

The six-member panel, led by Mahadevapura MLA and BJP state vice president Aravind Limbavali, which "probed" the incident, submitted its report to the state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday. Addressing reporters,

Limbavali said it was a "well- organised" violence and not an "accidental event". He also wondered as to why leaders of Congress party did not "come forward to extend help" to party MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy when his house was burnt. Kateel, also the Dakshina Kannada MP, alleged that "the lust for power of the Congress and the madness of SDPI resulted in this incident".

He told reporters that the report would be submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with a request to act on it. Kateel alleged the "probe" has made it clear that the "Congress people can carry out any activity to come to power".

"If you look into the incident, it becomes clear that it was a power struggle. It is also very clear that the Congress can shake hands with the anti-nationals to come to power," he charged. Citing the report, the BJP state chief said a Congress leader had hatched a conspiracy to unseat the sitting Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

The said Congress leader tried to "use the SDPI to come to power", said Kateel, adding, "it was clear that for almost a decade the SDPI has been indulging in such activities". "Two corporators and a corporator's husband had engineered the Bengaluru violence," he alleged.

The violence broke out on August 11 night over an inflammatory social media post by a relative of Murthy.

The police have arrested 421 people so far while three people were killed in police firing. A fourth person allegedly involved in the violence died in the hospital due to injury caused by a blunt object in his stomach.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also started a probe into the case and has arrested an alleged mastermind of the crime.