Contextual meeting with Amit Shah and Nadda: CM Bommai

Contextual meeting with Amit Shah and Nadda: CM Bommai

Bommai was talking to reporters before leaving for Hyderabad to participate in the BJP meet which the top party leaders are scheduled to participate in

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 02 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 14:35 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda during his visit to Hyderabad to participate in the two-day BJP National Executive Meet.

Bommai was talking to reporters before leaving for Hyderabad to participate in the BJP meet which the top party leaders are scheduled to participate in.

He said his meeting with Shah and Nadda would be "just a contextual meeting," indicating that there will be no discussion on cabinet expansion to fill the five vacant ministerial berths.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Amit Shah
J P Nadda
BJP

What's Brewing

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Male models draped in 6 yard fabrics bust stereotypes

Male models draped in 6 yard fabrics bust stereotypes

Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

How you can expand your living spaces

How you can expand your living spaces

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

 