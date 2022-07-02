Contextual meeting with Amit Shah and Nadda: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda during his visit to Hyderabad to participate in the two-day BJP National Executive Meet.
Bommai was talking to reporters before leaving for Hyderabad to participate in the BJP meet which the top party leaders are scheduled to participate in.
He said his meeting with Shah and Nadda would be "just a contextual meeting," indicating that there will be no discussion on cabinet expansion to fill the five vacant ministerial berths.
