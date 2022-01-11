Cops register second FIR against 40 Cong leaders over Covid norm violations during Mekedatu march

Karnataka police have registered a second FIR against 40 Congress leaders and supporters for defying Covid-19 curbs during the party’s second day of the Mekedatu foot march on Monday.

The FIR has named DK Shivakumar, DK Suresh, Krishna Byre Gowda, MB Patil, Madhu Bangarappa, Saleem Ahmed and others under various IPC sections and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who is also booked in the first FIR, said the Congress will not get scared. “If they think they’ll scare us with cases, then the BJP government is foolish,” he said. “The BJP’s intention is very clear. They don’t want people to become aware and the Congress to make political gains.”

Also Read | NCPCR seeks action against Shivakumar for 'indulging' kids in politics

Siddaramaiah also trained his guns at the BJP whose leaders also flouted Covid protocols. “How many cases were filed when it comes to (BJP MLAs) Subhash Guttedar and MP Renukacharya who took part in mass events? What about the big fair that was held in the home minister’s constituency? Chief Minister Bommai himself took part in the oath-taking ceremony of MLCs where norms were flouted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra maintained that the law is the same for everyone. “An FIR has been registered in connection with Renukacharya’s event. On others, I’m getting details,” he said. The fair held in his constituency earlier this month happened before the curbs came into effect, he said.

Attacking the Congress, Jnanendra said the Mekedatu foot march has more loss than gain.

At least two Congress leaders have tested positive for Covid-19. There are more who have tested positive and are still taking part in the march, Jnanendra alleged. He said some leaders and workers tested positive and kept it a secret, while others refused to even get tested. “The government hopes that the senior leaders in the party realise the risk and will put an end to the foot march themselves,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here