Coronavirus: Varsities, colleges told to care for hostel students 

The task force, constituted by the higher education department, has directed the state-run universities and other higher education institutions to take care of outstation students who are residing in the hostels during the lockdown period.

The task force, headed by former chief secretary S V Ranganth, comprising retired IPS officers Gopal Hosur, commissioner for collegiate education Anirudh Shravan and others as members, has issued several directions to the universities and higher education institutions in this regard.

It has also recommended the varsities to make use of digital content available through Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) MOOCS platform and other digital contents through the state government initiatives.

“Instead of wasting the time during this lockdown period, we have recommended varsities to make use of digital contents available and start classes. After April 14, we will convene a meeting to discuss about safety measures need to be taken to keep our campuses safe from COVID-19,” said Dr SA Kori, executive director, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, who is also the member secretary of the task force.