Covid-19: Karnataka HC directs stern action against mask rule violation

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to issue fresh directions to the authorities to take stern action against people violating the elementary rule of wearing masks and ensuring social distancing.

Noting that the rules are being observed only in the breach, the bench asked the state government to place on record the directions issued to the authorities.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, gave the directions observing that the state was recording 9,000 cases every day while Bengaluru City was next to Delhi in a number of positive cases with 3,500 cases a day.

Perusing the report submitted by the state government on the number of violations, the bench pointed out that mere 19,500 cases of not wearing masks in the BBMP limits was way too low. At one point, the bench orally noted that one would find many not wearing masks at Vidhana Soudha premises.

“Moreover, the state government needs to take special measures for ensuring that rules, regarding masks and social distancing, are scrupulously followed in places of worship where there is a large congregation,” the bench said.

In the last hearing, the bench had asked the state government to submit a better report on the alleged breach of Covid-19 rules by the VIPs. The bench again asked the state to submit a better report on Friday.

“Though the issue raised relates to specific instances relating to dignitaries, what is more, important is that the rule of compulsory wearing a mask must be followed by all. The political leaders and actors should set an example which could be followed by the members of the public,” the bench said.