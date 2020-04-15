COVID-19 measures: Parameshwara takes officials to task

DHNS
DHNS, Koratagere (Tumakuru district),
  • Apr 15 2020, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 20:01 ist
Koratagere MLA G Parameshwara distributes masks to people in his constituency in Tumakuru district on Wednesday. DH Photo.

Koratagere MLA G Parameshwara took taluk and Health Department officials to task by calling them 'useless fellows' when they could not provide him the details of people who had come to the taluk from other places since the Covid-19 lockdown. 

The former deputy chief minister was on a visit to all the hoblis in his constituency to review the measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

He pointed out that he had asked officials to furnish details such as names and addresses of nearly 9,000 people who had come back to the taluk since the lockdown was announced, during his last visit nine days ago. He asked for the Covid-19 related figures of the taluk too.  

He took the tahsildar to task for preventing people who were feeding the poor, labourers and nomads and said that humanitarian efforts should not be prevented.  

 

