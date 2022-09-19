D K Shivakumar arrives at ED for questioning in PMLA case

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in an alleged money laundering case.
#WATCH | Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar reaches ED office in Delhi
He had tweeted on September 15th that he has been summoned by ED in Delhi even as the Assembly session is underway in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/GaJu2jE4Ao
— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022
More to follow...
