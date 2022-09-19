DKS arrives at ED office for questioning in PMLA case

D K Shivakumar arrives at ED for questioning in PMLA case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 19 2022, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 12:40 ist
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in an alleged money laundering case. 

More to follow...

D K Shivakumar
Enforcement Directorate
India News
Karnataka News

