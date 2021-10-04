Dasara elephant Abhimanyu carries wooden howdah

Dasara elephant Abhimanyu successfully carried the wooden howdah on his back for the second time as part of the Jamboo Savari rehearsal at Mysuru Palace premises.

The Jamboo Savari is scheduled for October 15. Kumki elephants Chaitra and Kaveri accompanied Abhimanyu. The howdah was mounted using a crane where Golden howdah will be mounted on Jamboo Savari day.

The wooded howdah weighs 280 kg. Along with the howdah, sandbags were mounted on his back. The elephant successfully carried the weight, said an officer.

