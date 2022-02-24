DH Changemakers: ‘Lend helping hand to those into social work’

At a time when start-ups and tech entrepreneurs are celebrated across the country, do not forget to recognise and support individuals and organizations who are working for social causes.

This was the message sent out by dignitaries who attended 'DH Changemakers 22 in 2022,' the flagship event of Deccan Herald to recognise achievers in various fields, on Thursday.

Joy rent the air as the 22 achievers walked on to the stage to receive the awards.

“This is a very meaningful programme,” former Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said after feting the winners.

Also Read | Achievers narrate how DH recognition amplified their deeds

“It sends two messages. While it motivates the winners to work harder and pursue higher goals, the ones watching the event must be inspired to do the same. Society will grow better only if it recognises such social works,” he said.

Harish Hande, social entrepreneur and part of the 4-member jury that selected the winners, stressed the need to encourage social work.

“Social work is the basic foundation of a society. We are known for glorifying organizations or start-ups that are running into debts. The support extended to social work is slowly eroding. This is not good for society,” the Ramon Magsaysay awardee said, thanking DH for recognising and providing a platform to those working for social causes.

He felt that the ones who speak English and know PowerPoint presentations have been able to earn millions.

“Whoever speaks Kannada, Hindi or Odiya does not get any money despite sacrificing their whole life for social causes,” he said.

Hande and L K Atheeq, principal secretary for rural development and panchayat raj, who also spoke on the occasion, promised to extend support to the 22 awardees in whatever way possible.

Captain G R Gopinath, known for introducing ‘low-cost aviation in India, was also present.

The winners included a couple from Kalaburagi who are taking care of leprosy patients, a 59-year-old from Davangere who is fighting to eradicate the ‘Devadasi’ practice, a Ramanagara resident who has cremated over 4,850 unidentified dead bodies and a construction worker who doubles up an artist to bear the medical expenses of poor children in Udupi.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: