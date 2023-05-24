Enter details online: KEA to class XII students of other boards

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has instructed the students who have passed the Karnataka II PU before 2023 and those who have passed class XII examinations from other boards such as CBSE, CISCE, 10+2, IGCSE (including J&K) in 2023 to enter their marks details online through the KEA portal link on or before May 31.

In a statement, KEA said marks details of students who have appeared for Karnataka II PU annual exams 2023 will be taken directly from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

Repeater students of Karnataka should enter their marks details online.

The candidates who have claimed the eligibility clause as 'Clause-Y' should also enter their class 12 marks using the portal.

Candidates seeking admission to the architecture course need to enter their marks obtained in NATA-2023 as per the eligibility criteria.

For details, students can visit KEA website: http://kea.kar.nic.in