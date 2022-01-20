Ex-minister Kagodu tests Covid positive

Former minister Kagodu Thimmappa has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, the KPCC Secretary and Congress leader's daughter Rajanandini Kagodu said Kagodu had mild fever on January 18. Throat swab of Kagodu was sent to general hospital for the test. But the authorities concerned have not shared the report results with the family so far.

However, APMC member K Holiyappa came to know about it when he visited the hospital. "If the hospital authorities are so negligent about health condition of former minister, what about common people?" she questioned.

She said, though Kagodu has tested positive, he has no serious health disorder. The veteran leader had taken part in Forest Rights Act related agitation in Sagar recently. He had even taken part in interactive programme in Chikkanelluru, Chakkodi villages. She asked people who came in contact with him to undergo Covid test.