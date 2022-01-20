Ex-minister Kagodu tests Covid positive

Ex-minister Kagodu tests Covid positive

The KPCC Secretary and Congress leader's daughter Rajanandini Kagodu said Kagodu had mild fever on January 18

DHNS
DHNS, Sagar,
  • Jan 20 2022, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 23:22 ist
Kagodu Thimmappa file photo. Credit: DH photo

Former minister Kagodu Thimmappa has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, the KPCC Secretary and Congress leader's daughter Rajanandini Kagodu said Kagodu had mild fever on January 18. Throat swab of Kagodu was sent to general hospital for the test. But the authorities concerned have not shared the report results with the family so far.

However, APMC member K Holiyappa came to know about it when he visited the hospital. "If the hospital authorities are so negligent about health condition of former minister, what about common people?" she questioned.

She said, though Kagodu has tested positive, he has no serious health disorder. The veteran leader had taken part in Forest Rights Act related agitation in Sagar recently. He had even taken part in interactive programme in Chikkanelluru, Chakkodi villages. She asked people who came in contact with him to undergo Covid test. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

In Pics | Politicians who Jumped the ship as polls near

In Pics | Politicians who Jumped the ship as polls near

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

 