Five out of first 500 Covid-19 patients still active

Out of the first 500 Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka, five are still active.

"The first case was reported on March 8, and the 500th case on April 24. Out of these cases, 473 have been discharged, 22 have died, one committed suicide and five cases are still active," revealed Minister S Suresh Kumar, minister in-charge of Covid-19 briefings here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 101 new cases on Tuesday, out of which 81 were interstate travellers. Four are international passengers from Qatar. As many as 1,489 cases are active and 18 patients are in the ICU. With 2,283 people to have tested positive so far, the state has a positivity rate of 1%.

The source of infection is being traced for two patients - one in Bengaluru Urban and the other in Ballari. Two patients have presented with Influenza-like illness and one with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The others are contacts of previously diagnosed patients.

Chitradurga reported the highest number of cases in the state today - all 20 new cases - recently returned from Tamil Nadu. All 14 new cases in Yadgir district, 13 in Hassan and 10 in Bidar, have returned from Maharashtra. Of the 13 new cases in Belagavi, 12 have returned from Jharkhand and one from Maharashtra. Dakshina Kannada and Bagalkote have reported cases from those who have returned from Qatar.

A total of 748 patients have recovered, while 44 have died and two have ended their lives. The state tested 9,020 samples in the last 24 hours.

"Out of the domestic flights that since May 25, 685 passengers travelled from from red zone areas and 47 from green zone. In 12 trains since May 14, a total of 4,302 passengers arrived out of whom 334 swabs have been taken," he said.

While 1,09,000 are housed in hotels, hostels and schools so far 10,000 are in home quarantine. Out of the 2,283 cases reported so far 1,184 have a domestic travel history, 812 have a contact history, 106 have an international travel history.

Suresh Kumar said that the state's Covid-19 bed occupancy stood at 5.10%.