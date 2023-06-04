‘Must ensure procurement price of milk is not reduced'

‘Govt must ensure procurement price of milk is not reduced’

It should be recalled that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already given directions to KMF MD

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS , Mysuru,
  • Jun 04 2023, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 01:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

President of State Federation of Farmers organisations, Kurubur Shanthakumar urged the new Congress led state government to ensure that KMF doesn't reduce procurement price of milk from the producers.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah directs KMF not to deduct milk procurement price

In a media statement, Shanthakumar has stated that KMF must drop the idea. Else it would affect milk federations badly, when they are already facing the threat of survival over Amul. As the private diaries, which are competing with Nandini are offering competitive prizes, the farmers are moving towards them. 

It should be recalled that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already given directions to KMF MD not to take any decision in this regard without consulting the government. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Milk
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Siddaramaiah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

 