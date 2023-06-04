‘Govt must ensure procurement price of milk is not reduced’

President of State Federation of Farmers organisations, Kurubur Shanthakumar urged the new Congress led state government to ensure that KMF doesn't reduce procurement price of milk from the producers.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah directs KMF not to deduct milk procurement price

In a media statement, Shanthakumar has stated that KMF must drop the idea. Else it would affect milk federations badly, when they are already facing the threat of survival over Amul. As the private diaries, which are competing with Nandini are offering competitive prizes, the farmers are moving towards them.

It should be recalled that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already given directions to KMF MD not to take any decision in this regard without consulting the government.