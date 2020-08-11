Indebted to all who made SSLC happen: CM Yediyurappa

  Aug 11 2020
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 22:32 ist

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday congratulated all students who wrote the SSLC exam. He gave his administration a pat on the back for “successfully conducting the examination” during the Covid-19 pandemic.  

“My good wishes to all students who rose above the panic to write the exam,” Yediyurappa said in a statement. “Students who fell behind in the results need not feel disheartened. I wish they gain self-confidence and prepare for the supplementary exams.” 

Yediyurappa said he will be indebted to everyone who kept faith in the government on conducting the SSLC exams during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The state government took up an untiring exercise and made the entire country look towards Karnataka,” he said. 

 

