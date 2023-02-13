Journalist network to release Gauri Lankesh project on February 14

Paris-based Forbidden Stories, a network of investigative journalists devoted to keeping stories alive, is releasing a project titled 'Story Killers and it's a global collaboration on the market for disinformation' on February 14.

It will be released on its website (forbiddenstories.org) at 6 pm. The network of 100 journalists from 30 media outlets have worked on this project for the last two years. What triggered it is the death of former journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

A source, privy to the making of the project, told DH, that a team of journalists and researchers have been working on it for the last one-and-half years. "They scanned her written work and why Gauri so vehemently opposed fake news and drew people's attention to harm it unleashed. In fact, Gauri was writing about fake news at the time of her death. She often wrote about how, for instance, Hindutva and Hinduism were often mixed up," said the source. A team from France visited the city and collected research material around Gauri's death, referred to her writings and interviewed people she closely associated with before creating this project, added the source. Gauri died five years ago.