JP Nadda, Santosh take stock of lockdown

BJP national president J P Nadda and the party’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh took stock of the lockdown enforcement in Bengaluru through a video conference on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan anchored the conference, briefing the party’s central leadership on the measures taken to implement the lockdown.

Over a dozen BJP MLAs representing assembly constituencies in Bengaluru took part in the video conference with Nadda and Santosh.

Apparently, legislators were asked to rope in party workers to help the police keep watch on those under home quarantine and extend any help people may need during an emergency. Nadda and Santosh asked the government to ensure the movement of two-wheelers is regulated strictly.

Narayan, who was also joined by Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, urged Nadda to get the Centre to support the state in the C N Ashwath Narayanprocurement of test kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), N-95 respirators and ventilators. Nadda assured necessary support to the state government.

"Including doctors, there are 27,000 health personnel ready to face any emergency. A 1,300-bedded hospital is also ready," Narayan told the central leadership.

Narayan later held a separate meeting to discuss steps being taken in Malleswaram, the constituency he represents. In Malleswaram, there are 2,818 citizens who returned from overseas of whom 2,200 have been identified and quarantined. The rest are being identified.