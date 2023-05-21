Karnataka: Alok Mohan gets addl charge as DG&IGP

K'taka: Alok Mohan gets addl charge as DG&IGP

  May 21 2023
  • updated: May 21 2023, 04:32 ist

IPS officer Alok Mohan has been given the additional charge of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP). Praveen Sood, who held the office till now, is appointed Director, Central Bureau of Investigation and was relieved from the state police service on May 20.

Alok Mohan is currently serving as Director General of Police and Commandant General, Home Guards, Ex-officio Director, Civil Defence and Director Fire Force, Head of Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF). He is placed in additional charge of DG and IGP and also the post of chairman, Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, Bengaluru with effect from Saturday afternoon till further orders.

A 1987 batch officer, Alok Mohan became the IPS officer at the age of 22.

He hails from Bihar and is an alumnus of IIT-Roorkee and Harvard University, US. He will assume office on Monday.

