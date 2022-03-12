Karnataka Cabinet gives nod to amend KIAD Act to provide higher compensation

In a bid to provide higher compensation to those giving land for industrial development and to prevent related litigations, the state Cabinet on Friday decided to bring in an amendment to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Act (KIAD), 1966.

At present, the government provides compensation to landowners who forfeit their land for industrial development as per the KIAD Act, 1966. However, there are several litigations owing to disagreement over the compensation provided, sources in the Industries department said.

The government has argued that more recent legislation, the Right to Fair Compensation, Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013, provides for higher compensation to the owners. Hence, the KIAD (Section 30) needs to be amended to increase the compensation and bring it on par with the new legislation.

“If payment of compensation is as per the new land acquisition Act to the landowners, there will be no litigations and also it will speed up completion of land acquisition proceedings,” a Cabinet note in this regard stated.

Speaking to DH, an official in the Industries department explained, “The compensation as per the 2013 Act is much higher. When this is the case, there is no need for the provision under the 1966 Act which provides for lower compensation. This amendment will bring parity between the provisions of the legislation.” The compensation varies from urban to rural areas. “In certain cases, the compensation goes up to four times the guidance value,” the official added.

