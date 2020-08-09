Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to be discharged from hospital this week

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to be discharged from the hospital during the week, CMO sources said.

A video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the flood situation in Karnataka and five other states, scheduled on Monday, will be attended by Home Minister Basavraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka - sitting in for the CM.

Yediyurappa is under observation at Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, in the city since last Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. The CM was asymptomatic and his vital parameters were stable. “He is expected to be discharged around mid-week,” according to the sources.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa and Agriculture minister BC Patil said that Rs 1,049 crore was released for the benefit of 52.5 lakh agrarian families in the state under PM-KISAN

The first in three instalments under PM-KISAN scheme, worth Rs 1,049 crore was released, “which benefits around 52.5 lakh farming families in the state,” Yediyurappa said a tweet.