Karnataka CM sets 3-year deadline for Rs 532 crore Anubhava Mantapa project

The Karnataka government on Thursday cleared spending Rs 532 crore on the Anubhava Mantapa project at Basavakalyan in Bidar district.

At the Basavakalyan Development Board meeting that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired, the government set a 3-year deadline to complete the project, which will recreate the Parliament started by 12th century social reformer Basavanna.

Though the project was first mooted in 2018, the then chief minister B S Yediyurappa had laid the foundation stone in January 2021 before announcing Rs 200 crore allocation in the 2021-22 budget.

The project, it can be recalled, had run into land trouble as landowners had refused to part with the land as the government failed to compensate them on par with market value.

The Anubhava Mantapa is coming up on an area of 101 acres in the Bidar district.