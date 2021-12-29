Shivakumar loses cool as man tries to take selfie

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar loses cool as man tries to take selfie

Sometimes, human anger and emotions come out, nothing wrong in that, he said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 29 2021, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 18:55 ist
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar. Credit: AFP Photo

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar lost his cool on a man who tried to take a selfie with him in Mandya.

"We don't know what one might have in hand. You know what happened to Rajiv Gandhi. Sometimes, human anger and emotions come out, nothing wrong in that," ANI quoted the leader as saying.

