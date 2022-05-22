K'taka drew highest FDI in last quarter, says CM Bommai

Karnataka drew highest FDI in last quarter, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

'I am confident of getting a good response for our efforts to attract investments', he said before leaving for Davos

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 15:41 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI file photo

India has drawn the highest Foreign Direct Investments in the last quarter and among the states, Karnataka tops the list, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons here before leaving for Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum Summit, Bommai said, "We are proud of it ... I am set to meet many business honchos and captains of the industry."

"Many of them have shown interest to invest in Karnataka. I am confident of getting a good response for our efforts to attract investments to the state," he added

Referring to the Global Investors' Meet that Karnataka has scheduled for November, the Chief Minister said the interactions at the Summit would be of significant help in drawing investors to Karnataka.

"This time the Global Investors' Meet would not be confined to just singing of MoUs. All the initiatives would be taken to ensure setting up of the industries after signing of MoUs," he said.

Industries minister Murugesh Nirani, IT, BT Minister Ashwath Narayan and senior officials are accompanying the Chief Minister.

