Karnataka government mulls ban on gambling through online games

Karnataka govt mulls ban on online gambling

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 21 2020, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 01:37 ist
Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government was considering legislation to ban gambling through online games. 

Bommai told reporters, “Youth are falling prey to the vices of online gaming and their families suffer.” He urged parents to file complaints against online platforms if any youngster gets addicted to gambling. 

The government is looking at similar laws passed in other states. “A meeting was held with officials on this. The matter has been discussed with the chief minister as well,” Bommai said. 

On Friday, Tamil Nadu promulgated an ordinance banning online gaming. The ordinance penalises both app users and companies.

