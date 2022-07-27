Govt revises minimum age for Class 1 admission to 6 yrs

Karnataka government revises minimum age for Class 1 admission to 6 yrs

The revision was criticised by parents, teachers and school managements

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2022, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 21:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Department of School Education and Literacy has issued an order revising the entry age of children to class 1.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the department has increased the age from earlier 5.10 years to six years. Even as School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh’s office clarified that this will be applicable from the next academic session, the revision was criticised by parents, teachers and school managements.

In a statement, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka general secretary D Shashi Kumar said it would be inconvenient for parents and schools as the order has been issued after the commencement of the classes.

“Such orders should be issued before commencement of the academic year. Now we all have admitted kids based on the previous orders. We urge the government to withdraw it and implement it from next year,” he said.

In 2017, an order was issued citing that students of age five-year and 10 months could be admitted to class 1. In 2018, it was said that the first-year admissions were made at five-year five months.

On March 20, 2020, it was ordered that any child being enrolled in LKG should be 3 years 5 months and to class 1 should be 5 years 5 months.

