Karnataka govt sets up task force to implement NEP

The state government is setting the stage ready for the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in the school education.

As a first step, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has constituted a task force headed by Madan Gopal, retired IAS officer.

According to a government order, the responsibilities of the task force include preparing and finalising draft implementation framework and working out details of draft implementation framework in consultation with stakeholders. The task force comprises 20 experts as members.

In the order, the government has suggested revision of the entire curriculum of the state syllabus from grade 1 to 12 and has sought the guidance of the task force in this regard.

