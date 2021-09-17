Karnataka govt sets up task force to implement NEP

Karnataka govt sets up task force to implement NEP

Department of Primary and Secondary Education has constituted a task force headed by Madan Gopal, retired IAS officer

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 17 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 04:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The state government is setting the stage ready for the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in the school education.

As a first step, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has constituted a task force headed by Madan Gopal, retired IAS officer.

According to a government order, the responsibilities of the task force include preparing and finalising draft implementation framework and working out details of draft implementation framework in consultation with stakeholders. The task force comprises 20 experts as members.

In the order, the government has suggested revision of the entire curriculum of the state syllabus from grade 1 to 12 and has sought the guidance of the task force in this regard.

